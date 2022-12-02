Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Black Mountain Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,462,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

Black Mountain Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.