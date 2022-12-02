BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

