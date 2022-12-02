BlueArk Tops One Day Volume of $646,361.26 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $60.23 million and $646,361.26 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00655008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00248707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183867 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $674,242.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

