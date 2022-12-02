Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,226. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 913,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

