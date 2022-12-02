BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$150.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.67.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$139.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.78. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

