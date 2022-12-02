BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of RUP opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$966.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.33.

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

