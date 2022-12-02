boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

