BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

