BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$257.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.25 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BOX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

