BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 536.71 ($6.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 472 ($5.65) to GBX 527 ($6.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.22) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($123,417.87). In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($374.81). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £103,165 ($123,417.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,422,332.

BP stock opened at GBX 489.45 ($5.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 466.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.68. The stock has a market cap of £89.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

