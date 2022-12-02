Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Up 51.2% in November

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 332,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.