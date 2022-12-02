Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 552,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.22. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,607. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

