BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 1,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

