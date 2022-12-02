BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 1,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
