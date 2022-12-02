Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 101,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,859. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.