Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 351.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $80.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

