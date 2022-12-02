Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $894,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,840. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.43 and its 200 day moving average is $507.33. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

