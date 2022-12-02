Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

