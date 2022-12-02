Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.7% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.41. 8,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,822. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

