Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $125.45

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

