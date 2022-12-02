Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Target Price at $47.00

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.83 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

