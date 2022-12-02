Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $166.86

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.