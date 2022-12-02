Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Sells $51,436,389.84 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 2,773,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $4,344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

