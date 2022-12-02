Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Sells $51,436,389.84 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 2,773,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
