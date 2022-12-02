BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +27-32% yr/yr to $9.71-10.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.93-$9.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.09.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.86 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 799.55%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

