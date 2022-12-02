BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BSQUARE Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.28. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
