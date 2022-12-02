BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $368.10 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

