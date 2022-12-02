Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark Sells 3,600 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $90,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 601,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

