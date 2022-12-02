BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 81,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.04.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.