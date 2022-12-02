C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 406.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,473. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

