C2X (CTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,993.42

C2X (CTX) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, C2X has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a market cap of $23.08 million and approximately $5,993.42 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

