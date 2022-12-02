Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal lowered their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CGY opened at C$66.37 on Monday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$51.99 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$770.36 million and a P/E ratio of 55.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.73.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17. In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

