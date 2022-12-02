Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $98.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

