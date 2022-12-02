Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.