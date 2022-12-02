Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CANO opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

