Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,753,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 13,805,318 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 23.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

