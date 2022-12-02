Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.52

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.52 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.63). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 97,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10. The company has a market capitalization of £87.30 million and a P/E ratio of 277.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.50.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

