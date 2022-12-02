CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Up 26.2% in November

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock remained flat at $13.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 945,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

