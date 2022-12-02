CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRTHF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CARsgen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CARsgen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CARsgen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get CARsgen Therapeutics alerts:

CARsgen Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTC CRTHF remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. CARsgen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.

CARsgen Therapeutics Company Profile

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors in China and the United States. The company is involved in developing CT053, an autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in pivotal Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in China; CT041, an autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and pancreatic cancer in China, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic cancer in the United States; and CT011, an autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARsgen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARsgen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.