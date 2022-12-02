Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,317.0 days.

Cascades Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Get Cascades alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.