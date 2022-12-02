Casper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.22 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $315.13 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,329,864,975 coins and its circulating supply is 10,558,965,295 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,327,779,853 with 10,557,022,048 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02965681 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,217,316.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

