Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,897. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

BATS CBOE opened at $126.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

