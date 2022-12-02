CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

