CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and $17.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09368942 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,341,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

