CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $29.95 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.77 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09368942 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,341,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

