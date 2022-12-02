Celer Network Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $86.82 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.55 or 0.06258260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00509957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.30 or 0.31017990 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

