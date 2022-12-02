Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $389,388.16 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,931. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

