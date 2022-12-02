Chainbing Price Tops $1.50 on Major Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Chainbing has a total market cap of $757.16 million and approximately $1,747.29 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.51 or 0.06296796 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00509647 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.36 or 0.30999143 BTC.

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

