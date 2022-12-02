Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

