Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.08

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 1391349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

