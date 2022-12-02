China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Gas Price Performance

China Gas stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

