China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Gas Price Performance
China Gas stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.
About China Gas
