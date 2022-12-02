China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.